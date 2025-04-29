Northern region NRM MPs promote high-value crop cultivation

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Northern Uganda have launched a campaign aimed at promoting the cultivation of high-value crops to combat poverty in the region.

The MPs are encouraging the people of Northern Uganda to embrace economic empowerment through agriculture, specifically by growing high-value crops such as coffee and cocoa, which are gaining strong global market traction.

Northern Uganda has traditionally grown annual cash crops like cotton, tobacco, cassava (a staple food), and oil seeds such as sunflower and soya beans, but production has declined. With the introduction of perennial crops like coffee and cocoa, leaders are hopeful that the region’s economic situation will improve.

Led by NRM’s Regional Whip for Lango, Tonny Ayo, the campaign was launched in Otuke District, where thousands of coffee seedlings and hand hoes were distributed to farmers. Ayo explained that the campaign aims to change the mindset of Northern Ugandans, moving away from the colonial-era belief that crops like coffee, cocoa, and Hass avocado are unsuitable for the region.

According to Ayo, President Museveni is committed to supporting farmers in producing high-quality seedlings for distribution.

Ayo also rallied agricultural experts to provide training and technical support to farmers, ensuring they have the necessary skills to take up coffee cultivation. He added that the government should expedite efforts to provide water for farmers.

Susan Jolly Abeja, the Woman MP for Otuke District, who raised the seedlings on her own, said the campaign is part of a broader mission inspired by President Museveni to revitalize the Northern economy.

Abeja, who believes that Northern Uganda has long suffered from poverty, is convinced that coffee and other perennial crops are the key to reversing this trend.

The coffee seedlings were distributed to all interested and capable farmers, though those planting for the first time received fewer seedlings on a trial basis.

David Lagen Atuka, the Agago County MP, believes that with the region’s fertile land and human resources, Northern Uganda can overcome poverty if people embrace growing perennial crops.

Atuka added, “Their livelihood should be better. We should be able to educate our children in good schools, have better roads, and build hospitals in our area. This can only be achieved by working together as a team.”

In the spirit of community support, Bishop Joseph Omara reminded believers of their divine responsibility to cultivate and multiply.

Earlier this month, a veteran engaged in cocoa farming distributed seedlings to other veterans and the local community of Agweng Sub-County in Lira District as part of efforts to boost the farming of perennial cash crops.

URN