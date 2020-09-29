Northern region football association seeks UGX 75M for activities

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Northern Regional Football Association is seeking 75 Million Shillings for their activities for the new season.

The funds are meant for organizing women football tournaments, paying salaries for the regional staffs and office rent in all the districts in both Lango and Acholi sub-regions.

Part of the money will also help in organizing Girls football, supporting 3rd division league, organizing tournaments like ODILO tournament and supporting the Airtel Rising Star’s Northern team among others.

Moses Opio, the chairperson Regional Football Association says lack of funds is the biggest challenge facing the association in Northern Uganda and could affect soccer development in the region.

According to Opio following calls for Federation of Football Association-FUFA to register players online following the outbreak of COVID-19, the association lacks equipment like laptops, printers and free internet to register the players.

Opio also noted that most players do not have National Identity Cards and should be allowed to register using their National Identification and Registration Authority-NIRA form during registration.

David Mukidi Kalyebala, the FUFA Executive Committee member for Northern region said that Karamoja, Sebei and Northern will get a special treatment from the FUFA because of several years of conflict.

URN