Northern Bypass Attacks: Police arrest 78 in Rubigi hideout

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Heavy traffic caused by road maintenance on the Namungoona–Bwaise section of the Kampala Northern Bypass has created opportunities for thugs to target motorists, leading to the detention of at least 78 suspects at Natete Police Station. The Ministry of Works and Transport began repairs on this stretch in February, closing part of the dual carriageway. The resulting congestion has motorists stuck for hours between Busega and Bwaise, providing a lucrative environment for criminals.

A group of youths aged 17–22 from Bwaise, Kawala, Namungoona, Nansana, and Busega reportedly hide in Rubiga swamp, waiting for rush hours to attack vehicles. Victims, including Joseph Musana, recount how attackers smash car windows and threaten passengers, often targeting women drivers who are less able to resist. “Two men smashed our car windows, threatening us with sharp objects. I told my daughter to hand over her bag and phone. They escaped into the Rubiga swamp. In just 10 minutes, several vehicles were attacked,” Musana said at Rubiga Police Station over the weekend.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Diana Nandawula confirmed the arrests, saying over 70 suspects were apprehended over the weekend in response to complaints about the Bwaise–Busega stretch and Masanafu area. “Complaints were pouring in about daily attacks by thugs between Bwaise and Busega. Over 70 suspects are detained at Natete Police Station. Screening is underway before they’re taken to court. Operations are also targeting the Busega–Kyengera swamp on the Kampala–Masaka road, where the same group has been terrorizing motorists,” Nandawula said.

A recent case involved a businesswoman from Namagoma Kisozi who was robbed in Busega. Thugs stole her laptop bag containing UGX 5.34 million, two phones worth UGX 1.3 million, and her ID. Police later arrested four suspects—Hohn Muwesi John (33), Saka Mbazanyi (25), Stephen Kabuka (23), and a 17-year-old—linked to the incident. Police also recovered 20 iPhones and two Tecno phones from a makeshift structure in Rubiga swamp.

Authorities are working to identify the owners and apprehend additional suspects. Last year, five people were killed by thugs along the Northern Bypass, prompting joint police and military operations that led to over 300 arrests. Many of those suspects have since been released on bail or after short prison terms, allowing some to return to the streets.