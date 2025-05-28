Non-citizens warned against participating in National ID exercise

ARUA, UGANDA | THE INDPENDENT | Non-citizens in West Nile and neighboring border regions have been cautioned against participating in the ongoing mass national ID registration and renewal exercise launched Tuesday in Arua City.

The warning was issued by leaders during the official launch held at the Mayor’s Gardens in Arua City, which took place under a heavy downpour.

The exercise comes amid concerns over expired and expiring national IDs, many of which the government has temporarily maintained as valid, with others set to expire by July this year.

Salim Komakech, the Resident City Commissioner of Arua, officially launched the registration exercise and warned that any non-citizen found attempting to obtain a national ID will be prosecuted.

“We have our brothers from across the border who may want to use this chance to acquire IDs illegally. We shall prosecute you,” Komakech warned.

Sam Wadri Nyakua, the Mayor of Arua City, called for strict oversight and responsibility from residents to avoid unnecessary complications or costs resulting from negligence during the registration process.

“This exercise should be taken seriously. People must come early and with the right documents to avoid incurring expenses when rushing last minute to acquire them,” Nyakua said.

Jackson Atima, the Member of Parliament for Arua Central Division, urged locals to take the exercise seriously, citing the importance of national IDs in accessing services both locally and across the East African region.

On her part, Christine Ajok, the NIRA Officer for Arua, encouraged residents to make use of the opportunity to either register for the first time or renew their national IDs.

“The new ID has upgraded features and functions. People should turn up and benefit from the services that are provided,” Ajok explained.

Following the launch, NIRA officials in Arua will continue to register and renew IDs in public places across the city for the next six days before resuming operations at their offices.

