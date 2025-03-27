Nollywood star Ramsey Nouah here for Ikon Awards, witnesses birth of Kwiso TV

Ramsey Nouah joins the premiere of the 2024 Ikon Young Filmmakers Fellows short films & the Unveil of Kwiso TV

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nollywood star Ramsey Nouah is in Uganda for the Ikon Awards. He arrived on March 24, and is expected to join several stars from the continent for the awards set for Saturday.

The Ikon Awards recognize, reward and celebrate transformational thought creatives and personalities in the Film and Television industry in Uganda and across Africa. They also recognize achievements in the film and television industry alongside organising the Ikon Fellowship Program, an initiative that trains young and emerging filmmakers.

“The roadmap to Ikon Awards 2026 roadmap starts in Nigeria, Lagos and the decision was made courtesy of Ramsey Nouah to make sure that we can take the filmmakers from Uganda to Lagos so that we can understand how both industries can work together,” an official of hosts Reach A Hand Uganda said.

Ramsey Nouah yesterday joined the premiere of the 2024 Ikon Young Filmmakers Fellows short film, that also had the unveiling of Kwiso TV at the Reach A Hand headquarters in Lungujja. At the event, the film Ssuubi was voted most outstanding (Viewers Choice).

The Ikon Young Filmmakers Fellowship Program is an initiative by Reach A Hand Uganda, Sauti Plus Media Hub and Ikon Awards that seeks to empower youth through film for social change and better livelihoods. The fellows whose films have been screened are the 3rd cohort of the fellowship.

This premiere event crowned the 2024 Ikon Fellowship program after a series of masterclasses that the fellows underwent following which they received a $500 grant in pairs to produce five 5-10-minute short films themed around sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) among young people and other social issues.

Ramsey made his commitment to filmmakers in Uganda that Ramsey Films will support the integration of the Ugandan film industry and the Nigerian film industry as a way to ensure that filmmaking is global regardless of the language. “I believe that film is a global language”, Ramsey Nouah says.

These short films which were premiered will be distributed on Kwiso TV, a streaming platform which is aimed at increasing the availability of content that reflects Uganda and East Africa’s unique cultures, languages, and stories while providing opportunities for emerging talent to gain exposure.

Humphrey Nabimanya, the Founder of Ikon Awards & Reach A Hand Uganda encouraged everyone to register & join the wait list of Kwiso Tv and promote the Ugandan film industry. “We are buying content, if you have your film, documentary, TV Series, approach us to buy your films”, Humphrey told filmmakers.

After the premiere of each of the short films, each of the filmmakers was given an opportunity to share with the audience their journey and experiences shooting the film. These moments were emotional as the filmmakers recounted the challenges, triumphs, and personal growth they experienced throughout the production process. Many spoke about the invaluable lessons learned from the Ikon Young Filmmakers Fellowship masterclasses, and the deep passion that drove them to tell impactful stories.

Some of the fellows became emotional as they reflected on how their films mirrored real-life struggles faced by young people in their communities. They expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share their work with an audience that included industry veterans like Ramsey Nouah, whose presence further validated their efforts and dreams.

The event culminated in the voting of the Viewers Choice after screening the five short films.

The winning film was Ssuubi, a documentary that tells the real life story of Ssuubi Abdurahman, a young man living with vitiligo. Growing up, he faces relentless bullying and stigma which takes a toll on his emotional and psychological wellbeing, subjecting him to the pain of isolation, the struggle for self-acceptance, and the resilience it takes to rise above discrimination.

The short films which have been premiered include: Zilabamuzaale with the narrative of Mental Health & Grief by Ligose Angela, Nankya Shamsa, & Nakabazi Lukia, Not Alone around mental health by Treno Lee & Nakabazzi Lukia, The Drought Girl around climate change by Layoo Ketty & Nakaibale Denis, Ssuubi, a documentary about the life of Ssuubi living with Vitiligon by Ssuubi AbdulRahman & Solomon Otengo, & Take My Hand about by Nansubuga Rhoda & David Mukama.

“I’m proud to say that the majority of these films have more representation of female issues because we had 60% representation of women in this year’s fellowship,” founder Nabimanya said.