Nollywood produces 541 movies in Q1, up 42 pct from Q4 2021

Abuja, Nigeria | Xinhua | Nigeria’s film industry produced 541 movies in the first quarter of 2022, a 41.6 percent surge from the previous quarter’s 382 titles, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) said on Friday.

The NFVCB is a government agency responsible for the regulation of the films and video industry in Nigeria. It is empowered by law to classify all films and videos, whether imported or produced locally, and to register all film and video outlets across the country.

“We are happy that the industry is beginning the year on a good note as indicated in the increase in the numbers of films that the board received for censorship and approval in Q1,” the NFVCB said.

The agency noted that Nollywood, as the film industry in Nigeria is called, has been “a key contributor” to the national economy.

“The films being produced are a clear reflection of the direct and indirect jobs the sector is creating,” the NFVCB said. ■