No money for your demands, Museveni tells Luwero residents

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said that the government has no money to address the demands of Luwero residents.

Yesterday the country marked Heroes’ Day in commemoration of the National Resistance Army heroes that were executed during the 1981-1986 war. Luwero and Nakaseke were the epicenter of the war hosting hundreds of fallen heroes.

The year’s heroes’ day celebrations were held at Kasaala playground in Butuntumula sub county, Luwero district under the theme, ‘Arise Uganda; Our Heroes’ Sacrifices now bear fruits.

The residents and local leaders of Luwero district were expectant that Museveni will make major pronouncements on major issues and pledges he made to the area

Hajji Idris Ssedunga, the chairperson of the Uganda War Veterans Association said about 1,342 skulls of fallen heroes were buried in mass graves located at Buntuntumula sub county headquarters.

However, Ssedunga noted that the graveyard among others in the areas were in a sorry state after they were vandalized and there is need to preserve them for the future.

In a speech read for him by Kabandwa Kiggundu, Ssedunga, noted that several veterans also have not yet been compensated.

The State Minister in Charge of Luwero-Rwenzori Triangle Alice Kaboyo also decried the lack of budget allocation for payment of veterans in the next financial year 2023/24.

She also asked the Ministry of Works to donate extra road units to Luwero because the available unit was inefficient to maintain feeder and district roads.

Kaboyo also noted that Luwero has a shortage of 120 classrooms but the district can construct only 20 classroom blocks due to inadequate funding.

Earlier on the district leaders asked Museveni to offer a one-off grant to complete the district headquarters and hospital which they have not been completed for decades.

Area Members of Parliament shunned the event and accused Museveni of forgetting the infrastructure development of the area that brought him into power.

But in a speech read by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, President Yoweri Museveni listed a number of roads that have been upgraded to murram, tarmac and others renovated including the Kampala-Gulu highway within the Luwero triangle.

He also revealed that 230 billion shillings in compensation packages have been paid to veterans.

Museveni said it was unfair for people to claim he has forgotten the infrastructure development of Luwero, only that he lacks the money to cater to all demands.

He promised that the pending road works and other demands will be addressed when the country gets money from oil.

On the eviction of people from land, Museveni blamed it on local leaders saying the law is clear on the matter.

Nabbanja also commissioned the upgrade of Luwero-Butalangu road to tarmac and works on 29.72 kilometers will commence immediately. The road works worth 24.65 million dollars will be done by DOTT Services within 24 months.

The funding was secured from The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa and OPEC Fund for International Development.

The road has been among Museveni’s outstanding pledges for decades.

URN