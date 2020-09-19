No justification for continued closure of borders – Besigye

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former presidential candidate Rtd Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye has demanded that government immediately opens its borders with other countries citing irrelevancy in their continued closure in the fight against spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Besigye gave an address in his capacity as president of the people’s government pressure group based at his Katonga road office ahead of tomorrow’s scheduled address of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on the situation of COVID-19.

He revealed that government can no longer justify its actions of keeping people at border points under lockdown including traders who used to cross in and out while doing business.

He believes that the border entry points should only be used to monitor and test likely positive cases then deal with them amicably but keeping them closed is of no use apparently.

Meanwhile, Besigye says that the country should now divert its attention from all the previous measures that had been put in place to fight COVID-19 which he says have been rendered irrelevant with the increase in positive cases with in the community across the country.

According to Besigye, the country faces a situation where even COVID-19 patients can’t get medical attention from any of the major facilities.

He added that if it wasn’t for the countries slowness in testing Ugandans for COVID-19, the country would be counting over 25,000 cases and more deaths.

He warned that Uganda should empower the health and information sectors to prepare for a pretty much worse situation as cases whose contacts are untraceable, continue to surge silently.

******

URN