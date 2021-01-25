No ballot papers for directly elected councillors in Kumi, Soroti

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Voters in Soroti City and Kumi Municipality, will not be voting for directly elected councillors today after the areas received no ballot papers for the positions as polls started today.

Although voting opened across the two divisions in Soroti, there were no ballot papers for all the 25 wards in the city, causing anxiety among voters and candidates who wanted the entire exercise to be called off. But after consultations, the election was reopened for only the Division Mayors and Women representatives.

Charles Egimu, the Returning Officer in Soroti City says the elections for male councillors will be conducted at a later date.

The issue of the missing ballot papers for directly elected councillors has also been reported in Kumi Municipality. Julius Okello, the incumbent councillor for Bazaar Ward in North Division, Kumi Municipality says the development is unfortunate, adding that the postponement of the election means more resources to sustain campaigns.

John Olukutu, a voter in Kumi Municipality fears that some of the voters are going to change their mind about particular candidates because of the change in date and low turn up of the voters.

********

URN