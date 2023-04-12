No bail for Minister Kitutu in Karamoja iron sheets case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Gorreti Kitutu has been denied bail by the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala.

The court on Wednesday presided over by the Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro has denied Kitutu bail on grounds that out of the four sureties she presented only one, MP Seth Wambede provided documents of his workplace and his source of income is known and his earnings too.

According to Aciro, the rest of the sureties presented by Kitutu did not meet the requirements such as presenting their bank statements or employment identity cards to demonstrate their capacity to pay the money in case the suspects abscond from the trial.

The sureties include her husband Michael Kitutu, African Union Diplomat Simon Mulongo, and family friend Joel Wandagwa.

Aciro asked the Minister to look for other sureties if she is still interested in seeking bail again.

She also said that although the land documents Kitutu presented were verified and found to be genuine, the laws provide that for one to be given bail, they must have at least two sureties.

The Minister and her brother Michael Naboya last week appeared before the Court and were remanded to jail until April 12th, 2023 for their respective roles in diverting 14,500 pre-painted iron sheets intended for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Program.

The two are implicated alongside Joshua Abaho, the Senior Assistant Secretary Ministry of Karamoja Affairs Office of the Prime Minister who did not appear in court.

****

URN