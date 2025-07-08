NMG, KPMG and Equity Bank set for Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies Survey launch

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Bank’s role in supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Uganda will come into focus when the 2025 Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies Survey is officially launched together with partners KPMG and Nation Media Group (NMG) at Sheraton Hotel Kampala on Wednesday.

As a leading champion for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Uganda, Equity Bank Uganda plays a central role in this nationwide initiative, which celebrates high-performing mid-sized businesses that are helping to transform the country’s economy. Through its financial and non-financial support programs, the bank continues to provide innovative solutions that enable businesses to grow, compete, and thrive.

The Top 100 Survey targets enterprises with annual turnovers between sh360 million and sh25 billion. This year’s survey will run under the theme “Driving Inclusive Business Growth—Empowering SMEs across All Sectors for Economic Transformation.”

According to officials, the awards offer a valuable platform for recognizing business excellence in key areas such as revenue growth, profitability, liquidity, and return on investment. Over the next three months, the campaign will include regional forums on finance, tourism, and technology and will culminate in an awards dinner later in the year.

The launch event is expected to draw participation from private sector leaders, government officials, development partners, and members of the media.