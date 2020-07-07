NIRA to issue over 150,000 National IDs to Wakiso residents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Identification Registration Authority-NIRA has finalized arrangements to distribute over 150,000 national identification cards to Wakiso residents that hadn’t been collected by the beginning of the lockdown.

The distribution exercise which is scheduled to start tomorrow will take place at selected centers in the district and run until July 24th.

In a letter to the Resident District Commissioner Rose Kirabira, the authority explains that the issuance of the IDs had been halted because of the Covid-19 prevention measures.

“ To date, there has been an overwhelming demand for the services provided by NIRA,” the letter reads in part.

According to NIRA, the exercise is intended to reduce on congestion at its offices once they reopen for the public.

Kirabira says the exercise will only benefit those who had already registered for the National Identity cards and not fresh applicants.

She has cautioned residents to guard against unscrupulous people waiting to con them of their money under the disguise of helping them pick their cards.

She also warns the residents against undermining the importance of a national ID, which is increasingly becoming a prerequisite to access private services both in private and government institutions.

A total of 15 centers including Nsangi Primary School in Kyengera town council, Katabi town council offices, Entebbe Mayors’ garden, Kakiri, Namayumba, Masuuliita, Kasanje, KitendeKira Municipal offices and NIRA offices at Naluvule have been identified for the exercise.

******

URN