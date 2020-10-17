Ninety two parliament candidates nominated in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ninety-two candidates have been nominated to take part in 2021 members of parliament elections for all the 10 elective MP position in Kampala.

The constituencies include Kampala District Woman MP, Rubaga North and South, Kawempe North and South, Makindye West and East, Nakawa West and East and Kampala central.

Fredrick Muwaya the Kampala electoral district returning officer addressed journalists after the closure of the two days’ nomination process which started on Thursday and said it has been peaceful and smooth because more time and effort was invested in pre-nomination preparations and document validation.

Among the 92, forty have been nominated as independent candidates, 10 NRM flag bearers and 10 carrying NUP tickets, 9 candidates for FDC and 9 for DP, five for ANT, two for Jeema and two for EPU and then one candidate for each of the parties such as SDP, PPP, COSOVO and CP.

Rubaga South and Nakawa West constituencies each with 14 candidates have registered the highest number of contenders followed by both Kawempe North and South which have 10 candidates each.

Muwaya broke down the total number of candidates for each constituency.

The statistics further show that among the 92, only 18 are female and with all the other 74 being male, the gender ratio in the field will be 1:4, meaning that the the political camps have fallen way below the recommended gender mix ratio of at least 1:2 female to male.

Muwaya has urged candidates to desist from holding any outdoor campaigns before the commission engages them in the middle of next week to harmonize their campaign programs.

He says that meanwhile the candidates have been advised to start campaigning by using platforms like social media and main stream media as well as printing posters.

URN