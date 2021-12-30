Nine parishes annexed to Moroto municipality

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nine parishes in Moroto district have been annexed to the municipal council in preparation for its elevation to a city status come 2023.

The new parishes have been curved from Nadunget, Loputuk, and Rupa sub counties. They include among others Naitakwae, Nakadeli, Lobunoit, Lia, Nawanatau and Nacogorom parishes.

The annexation is aimed at increasing the population size of Moroto municipality which is currently 118,500. It’s expected that with the new parishes added to the municipal council, it will be is earmarked for city status in 2023.

The Moroto Deputy Mayor, Rosemary Nachap says that council has already approved the new parishes but they are still awaiting approval by the Ministry of Local Government.

Mapped as marble city, Moroto has very large marble deposits in Kosiroi, Tapac, and Rupa making the town and significant city to be. The urge for city status is exciting the local community.

Muhammed Akida, an elder and NRM chairperson of Moroto municipality say that elevating the town will spur development. He is optimistic that if the town grows to a city, more factories, mineral wealth will benefit the population directly.

Alia Opong, an elder from Katanga in Moroto town says that the elevation to city status will solve unemployment challenges. He adds that it will also bring more opportunities to spiral growth since there is a tarmac road from Moroto town.

Moroto town is also a destination for hundreds of tourists who visit Kidepo, Mt. Moroto for skating, and home to Karamoja’s rich culture. The town is also a metropolitan area with commonly spoken languages being native Ngakarimojong. Other languages are Ateso, Luganda, various communities also speak Acholi and Kiswahili.

URN