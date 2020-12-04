Nile Breweries Limited gets new country operations director

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Nile Breweries Limited has today (Dec.04) announced the appointment of David Valencia as the new country operations director for Uganda and South Sudan.

Valencia joins NBL from AB InBev South Africa Business Unit (BU), where he was the director for Mozambique sales and route to market Southern Africa for the unit.

Valencia succeeds Thomas Kamphuis who has been part of AB InBev for 15 years, three of which were served at Nile Breweries Limited.

In addition, Valencia has experience of seven years in the beer industry, most of which have been in Africa, with exposer to multiple markets.

“I am humbled by the warm welcome of the NBL team and by the hospitality of the country,” Valencia told reporters at the company’s headquarters.

He was flanked by the outgoing boss, Kamphuis and the company’s Legal Corporate Affairs Director Onapito Ekomoloit.