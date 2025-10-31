Nile Breweries celebrates farmers in the Rwenzori region

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) brought together more than 300 barley farmers, government representatives, and partners in Fort Portal to celebrate farmers’ contributions to Uganda’s barley value chain.

The “Cheers to Farmers” celebration highlighted how innovation, inclusive investment, and sustainable agricultural practices are shaping a more resilient agricultural sector while supporting households and communities across the Rwenzori region.

NBL sources over 95% of its raw materials locally—including barley, sorghum, cassava, and maize—for beer production. Over the past season, the company has supported more than 9,000 smallholder farmers across Uganda, providing access to improved seed varieties, training, and guaranteed markets.

Investing in local agriculture directly aligns with Uganda’s National Development Plan (NDP III), which prioritizes agro-industrialization as a key driver of job creation, food security, and export growth. By sourcing raw materials locally and empowering smallholder farmers through training and market access, the manufacturing sector reduces import dependence, strengthens value chains, and boosts rural incomes.

“Here in Uganda, farmers are the foundation of our economy, serving as the heartbeat of our communities,” said Richard Rwabuhingwa, LCV Chairman of Kabarole District. “By supporting farmers with modern practices, guaranteed markets, and access to resources, they will achieve positive results and expand their production, creating jobs, food security, and prosperity.”

NBL’s Local Raw Material (LRM) programme is one of Uganda’s largest private-sector sourcing initiatives. It empowers farmers to grow high-quality barley and sorghum for brewing while providing improved seeds, training in yield-enhancing practices, and access to assured markets. The programme emphasizes inclusion, ensuring that diverse groups of farmers participate actively in the agricultural value chain. These efforts help farmers achieve higher yields, greater efficiency, and improved household incomes—strengthening both rural livelihoods and local economies.

“Before Nile Breweries trained us, my yields were low, and I often struggled to sell what little I harvested. Now, with better seeds and advice from their field officers, my production has doubled. I have been able to pay school fees for my children and even expand my farm,” said Sophia Bambu, a farmer from Fort Portal.

“One of the biggest challenges facing farmers in the area is unpredictable rainfall, pests, and limited access to mechanization,” said Joseph Luzinda, Agricultural Manager at Nile Breweries.

“Through our Local Raw Material programme, we are helping farmers overcome these challenges by introducing more sustainable farming techniques and ensuring that every farmer has a guaranteed market for their barley.”

The Fort Portal event also featured farmer recognition awards and a “Seed to Sip” experience, allowing participants to explore the journey of barley from cultivation to brewing. The celebration reinforced NBL’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and its dedication to empowering farmers.

“Our beers begin in the hands of farmers. That’s why we work to support farmers in Uganda and around the world by sharing practices that boost yields and provide reliable markets for their harvests,” said Ingrid De Ryck, Global Chief Sustainability Officer at AB InBev. “It’s local partnerships like this that help create resilient supply chains and stronger communities.”

During the celebration, Nile Breweries honored outstanding farmers with certificates of recognition in categories such as Quality Excellence, Best Farmer, and Community Champion.

Winners also received essential farming equipment—including knapsack sprayers, gumboots, and overalls—to support safe and efficient barley production.