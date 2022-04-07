Nigeria’s ex-president escapes road crash unhurt, two security aides killed

Abuja, Nigeria | Xinhua | Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan was unhurt in a crash involving his motorcade but two of his security aides were killed in the incident on Wednesday, his media office said Thursday.

Two other security aides of Jonathan also sustained injuries in the accident which involved a car carrying the security men in the vicinity of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, while the former president was on his way out of the city on Wednesday evening, the media office said in a statement.

“The former president who described the incident as painful and heart-rending stated that the sudden death of the two security details has thrown him into deep mourning,” the statement said, without revealing the cause of the accident.

The deceased were police officers attached as security details to Jonathan, who was the Nigerian leader from 2010 to 2015.

Jonathan described the deceased aides as “fine officers who were dedicated to their duties and service to the nation,” according to the media office’s statement.

