Nigerian striker Osimhen moves to Napoli from Lille

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Italian Serie A outfit Napoli have finished the signing of Victor Osimhen from French Ligue 1 side Lille with a reported transfer fee up to 80 million euros, as both clubs confirmed on Friday.

The Nigerian international, who scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for Lille in all competitions during the 2019-2020 season, penned on a five-year contract with Napoli.

“The club thanks him for all the emotions offered under his colors and is satisfied to have been able to accompany his progress and participate in his development at the highest level,” Lille said in a statement.

As the financial details of the transfer were not disclosed, French media reported that Napoli would pay 70 million euros with an extra bonus which could reach 10 million euros to Lille.

The figure was then confirmed by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis when he was interviewed by the Gazzetta Dello Sport.

“It’s 70 million euros to be paid over five years and 10 million euros of bonuses according to certain results,” the Gazzetta reported De Laurentiis as saying.

“His contract will begin at four million euros a year and will progressively increase to 4.5 million euros by the end of the contract.”

The 21-year-old arrived in France for 12 million euros from Belgian club Charleroi last summer. He has helped Lille finish with the fourth place in the curtailed 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season.

