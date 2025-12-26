Niger bans visas for U.S. citizens in retaliation

NIAMEY | Xinhua | Niger has begun implementing retaliatory measures against the United States this week, imposing a comprehensive ban on issuing visas to U.S. citizens, the Niger News Agency (ANP) reported on Thursday.

The move follows a decision by the United States to place Niger on a list of countries whose citizens are no longer eligible for entry visas. Niger has “completely and permanently halted the issuance of visas to all U.S. citizens and has indefinitely barred U.S. nationals from entering its territory,” the ANP reported, citing a Nigerien diplomatic source.

According to the source, the decision is based on the principle of reciprocity, reflects a diplomatic stance aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, and signals an evolution in Niamey’s foreign policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Dec. 16 expanding the list of countries subject to full or partial entry restrictions to around 40 countries, with the measures set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026. Niger is among the countries facing full restrictions on the entry of its nationals. ■