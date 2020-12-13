NGO spearheads campaign to protect glaciers on Mountain Rwenzori

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Rwenzori Fraternity Association-RWEFRA has launched a campaign dubbed “Greening the Rwenzori “to save the snow cap on Rwenzori Mountains. The initiative targets to plant over five million trees on the slopes of Mountain Rwenzori.

David Bwambale Kongole, the RWEFRA-chairperson says the campaign is expected to run for between 3 to 5 years in Bundibugyo, Ntoroko, Bunyangabu and Kasese districts. He says the initiative is aiming at giving back to the community and urged every responsible citizen in the entire Rwenzori region to get involved in the campaign.

The campaign is in response to a study that shows that the glaciers on top of mountain Rwenzori are at risk of extinction because of human activities. Tom Okello, the Executive Director of National Forestry Authority says a scientific study that was conducted a few years back predicts that the glaciers may be no more by 2025 due to human activities.

He explains that Kasese district is performing poorly in the tree planting campaign compared to other districts which has exposed the snow to the risk of melting. According to Okello, Uganda loses over 200,000 hectares of trees outside the protected areas like National parks due to human activities like farming and resettlement.

Peace Immaculate who represented Oxfam International at the launch of the campaign said there is need for the district leadership to ensure they engage in advocating for every household to at least plant fruit trees at their homes. She condemned the manner in which various people in the region have prioritized the charcoal business yet they can invest in other ventures.

Dr. John Baluku, an elder and former Minister in the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu said the current generation had failed to adapt to such initiative, which contributes to a conducive environment. He noted that schools, churches and other institutions should join the struggle of restoring the snow on Mountain Rwenzori. Kasese district drafted a forest plan 2019/2020-2029 whose aim is to ensure tree planting right from household level.

*****

URN