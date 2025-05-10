Ngariam Sub County donates 1500 acres of land for cocoa, coffee production

KATAKWI, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The residents of Ngariam Sub County in Katakwi District have donated 1500 acres of land to Cajila Africa Links Institute Limited for the cash crop production initiative program.

The land belongs to John Otim, a retired Soldier, and Lucy Alupo for the cultivation of various Cash crops, including Cocoa and coffee. The initiative is expected to boost household income, creating employment opportunities and promoting modern farming methods across the region.

The project is expected to transform the livelihoods of many farmers through promoting best agricultural practices and providing technical support.

Otim, who represented the landowners, noted that the idea to donate the land was driven by the desire to foster development and support poverty eradication efforts in the community.

Otim added that the land is fertile and has been unused for decades. He implored that it was time to put it to productive use to benefit the people.

He said that their partnership with Cajila Africa Links Institute Limited marks a significant milestone in efforts to uplift the Teso Sub-region through agriculture.

Justin Etabu, the Cajila Africa Links Institute Limited manager in charge of monitoring and evaluation, highlighted the suitability of the land for agriculture.

Etabu said that the land is very fertile and suitable for production because it has not been used for the last 30 years. He revealed that the land is Virgin and it holds great potential for high yields and quality produce.

He expressed confidence that the project will enhance community development by creating job opportunities and reducing poverty.

Dr Cosmas Agweta, the Executive Director of Cajila Africa Links Institute Limited, emphasized the significance of the project in improving agricultural productivity and strengthening the economic resilience of local farmers.

Agweta revealed that the project is expected to commence in the next month.

