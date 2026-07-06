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Neymar ends it where he started

The Independent July 6, 2026 SPORTS Leave a comment

Neymar of Brazil arrives before the round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the United States, July 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

NEW YORK | Xinhua | Neymar announced his retirement from international duty after Brazil was knocked out by Norway 2-1 in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday.

“It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over,” he said.

Neymar, 34, won his first Brazil cap on August 10, 2010, in a friendly against the United States at the New Jersey stadium. Against Norway, he scored a consolation goal from a last-minute penalty after coming on around the hour mark.

Due to a nagging right calf injury, Neymar came off the bench in only two of Brazil’s five games at the tournament. ■

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