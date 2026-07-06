Neymar ends it where he started

NEW YORK | Xinhua | Neymar announced his retirement from international duty after Brazil was knocked out by Norway 2-1 in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday.

“It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over,” he said.

Neymar, 34, won his first Brazil cap on August 10, 2010, in a friendly against the United States at the New Jersey stadium. Against Norway, he scored a consolation goal from a last-minute penalty after coming on around the hour mark.

Due to a nagging right calf injury, Neymar came off the bench in only two of Brazil’s five games at the tournament. ■