WORLD CUP: Norway stuns Brazil as England advances

NEW YORK | Xinhua | Erling Haaland fired Norway into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time while 10-man England also advanced on a dramatic day in the last 16.

Haaland scored twice in the closing stages as Norway stunned five-time champion Brazil 2-1 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Orjan Nyland saved an early penalty from Bruno Guimaraes before Haaland broke the deadlock with a powerful header and added a second 11 minutes later.

The towering Manchester City striker bullied his way past Gabriel Magalhaes and headed Andreas Schjelderup’s cross past Alisson to give Norway a 79th-minute lead.

In the 90th minute, Haaland drilled a low shot through the legs of Danilo Santos and past Alisson.

The brace moved Haaland level with Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe on seven goals for the tournament. He now has 62 goals in 54 senior caps for Norway.

Neymar, who came on in the 67th minute, pulled one back from the penalty spot in stoppage time, but it was too late as Brazil was eliminated as early as the last 16 for the first time since the 1990 World Cup.

Nyland was central to Norway’s victory. He dived to his left to deny Guimaraes’ penalty in the 14th minute and kept out an effort from Endrick late on as Norway clung to a one-goal lead.

“Maybe this will write history in Norway,” Haaland said. “Everyone just needs to enjoy themselves. This is just an insane day. It’s one of the most insane days in Norwegian history. Just enjoy it, embrace it and enjoy the moment.”

Brazil captain Marquinhos lamented missed chances. “We really fell short in the opportunities that we did create,” he said. “We had a penalty kick, we had some other chances as well, but here’s the World Cup for you. Those that make the least mistakes are able to move forward to the next round, and to be victorious.”

In Mexico City, Jude Bellingham scored two first-half goals as England secured a dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico.

Bellingham struck twice in the space of three first-half minutes to put England in control before Julian Quinones pulled a goal back just before the break.

England’s task became more difficult when defender Jarell Quansah was sent off for a reckless challenge early in the second half.

Harry Kane restored England’s two-goal cushion from the penalty spot before Raul Jimenez also converted from 12 yards to set up a tense finish.

England weathered a late Mexico onslaught to set up a clash against Norway in Miami on July 11 with a place in the semifinals at stake.

The result ended a run of four wins from as many games for Mexico this tournament and dashed its hopes of a first World Cup quarterfinal appearance since 1986.

“It was a crazy game,” Kane said after the match. “We had to fight and we had to find something. I’ve just been singing, I can’t really talk. The occasion, the team, everything against us, we found a way.”

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre said his team had paid the price for small lapses in concentration.

“It would be unfair for me to single out any individual,” he said. “You have to play a perfect match to beat England. We conceded two early goals, but we fought back and were in a good place. The third goal really killed us. They defend well, they have a very solid squad, and we gave everything.” ■