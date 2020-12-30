Newly recruited SPCs warned against misusing guns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 200 Special Police Constables-SPCs in Pader district who have completed a two weeks training have been warned against acts of indiscipline.

The 219 SPCs from Pader are part of the 50,000 who will be deployed at polling centres in different parts of the country during next year’s general elections. Each polling station will have an SPC deployed purposely to guard voting material, polling officers and guide voters while casting votes.

Police have close to 47,000 personnel but the SPCs will boost the force numbers to more than 100,000.

Pader Resident District Commissioner, Dusman Okee said that the SPCs should not misuse the uniform and the guns given to them to terrorize the community.

Out of the 219, 55 are female. Pader district police commander, Tom Bainomugisha says that SPCs were also trained in financial literacy, life skills and counselling among others.

In Busoga region, 5,532 SPCs from the three police regions were passed out on Wednesday.

1,107 SPCs from Kiira police region which comprises of Jinja city and Jinja district were trained at the agricultural show grounds.

Busoga North Regional Police Commander, Muwanga Kityo challenged the SPCs to avoid drunkenness while donning police uniforms.

The Jinja Central Police Commander, Ahmed Hasunira asked the SPCs to desist from corrupt and sectarianism tendencies which he says will tarnish the image of the police in the community.

URN