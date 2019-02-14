‘Newly issued E-Passports lack vital information’

The newly issued East African Community E-passports lack some vital National Identification and Registration Authority-NIRA bio data of the holders, URN has learnt. The E-passports contain a chip, which should ideally carry the bio data of the holders including the names, date of birth, village of origin, finger prints, picture, height and contacts of the holder.

However, URN has learnt that the 19,000 passports issued so far, only contain a picture and scanty information about the holder on the first page. The Internal Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, Jacob Siminyu told URN this afternoon that the chips have so far been installed with facial recognition biometric features.

He said they will add the remaining data when they receive it from the National Identification and Registration Authority-NIRA.