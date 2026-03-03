Newly elected LCV Chairpersons urged to appoint competent land board members

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Norbert Mao, has warned newly elected LCV chairpersons in the Acholi Sub-region that poor appointments to District Land Boards could worsen land conflicts and fuel corruption. Mao urged the leaders to prioritise integrity and competence when selecting members of the boards, saying political loyalty should not override merit.

Speaking on Friday in Gulu City during a dissemination meeting of the Acholi Investment Profile, Mao told the new district chairpersons that local leaders cannot continue blaming land grabbing while influencing the appointment of incompetent or compromised land board officials. He cautioned that such decisions directly undermine land governance in a region where ownership disputes remain sensitive.

District Land Boards play a central role in managing public land and overseeing allocation and registration at the district level. However, government officials — including Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja — have previously blamed some boards for contributing to land conflicts. Mao stressed that restoring credibility in land administration begins with appointing qualified individuals rather than rewarding political allies.

He noted that integrity within the boards is critical for protecting community land rights and unlocking investment opportunities in Acholi. The Acholi Sub-region recently experienced leadership changes in seven of its eight districts, with new LCV chairpersons elected in Pader, Kitgum, Agago, Omoro, Nwoya, and Gulu, while Lamwo retained its incumbent.

Mao’s remarks come amid ongoing debate about land tenure reform and the need to create a secure environment for investment in the region. He questioned the sustainability of relying solely on customary land ownership without formal documentation, noting that financial institutions often hesitate to recognise it as viable collateral.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring and Agago Woman MP, Beatrice Akori, raised concerns over the increasing sales of customary land. She warned that in districts like Agago, families are selling land in small portions to meet immediate needs, risking long-term community stability.

Akori called for unity among the newly elected leaders to guide communities on sustainable land use and protect the region’s future.

Earlier, the Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hillary Onek Obaloker, also urged Acholi leaders to overcome internal divisions. He appealed to members of the Acholi Parliamentary Group to respect internal deliberations and present a united position on land and development issues.

According to data from Operation Wealth Creation, over 93 percent of land in the Acholi Sub-region remains under customary tenure, with only 21.5 percent formally registered.

****

URN