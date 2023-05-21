Newly-crowned champions Man City beat Chelsea

Manchester, UK | PREMIERLEAGUE | Newly crowned champions Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 thanks to Julian Alvarez’s first-half strike as they signed off the Etihad this season with a victory before being presented with the Premier League Trophy

Pep Guardiola made nine changes from the side that beat Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final, with only Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji retained.

City went in front in the 12th minute, Alvarez latching on to Cole Palmer’s through-ball before slotting past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

That was City’s 100th home goal in all competitions this season, 34 more than any other side across Europe’s top five leagues.

Chelsea went close to equalising when Conor Gallagher headed against a post before the ball ricocheted off goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and away from goal.

Ortega saved from Lewis Hall and former City player Raheem Sterling in the second half before Alvarez had a second goal overturned following a VAR review after Riyad Mahrez was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up.

Erling Haaland was introduced with 16 minutes remaining and came close to doubling City’s advantage when he dragged a shot wide, but one goal proved enough at a jubilant Etihad Stadium.

City’s 12 straight victory moves them on to 88 points.

Chelsea are 12th on 43 points and are guaranteed to finish in the bottom half for the first time since 1996.

SOURCE: premierleague.com