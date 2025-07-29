Newcastle coach Howe: I want Isak to stay

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe has not given up hope of keeping star striker Alexander Isak at St James’ Park for the coming season.

The Sweden international striker is at the center of intense speculation after not playing in any of his side’s pre-season friendlies to date, and being left out of Newcastle’s tour to Asia – allegedly for fitness-related reasons.

Isak is reported to have told the club he is exploring his options for the future, with Liverpool thought to be interested in buying last season’s Premier League top scorer.

Liverpool has already spent big on Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike to strengthen its attack, but with Luis Diaz on the verge of joining Bayern Munich and Darwin Nunez also available for transfer this summer, further funds could be freed up to bid for Isak.

Speaking from Newcastle’s tour in South Korea, Howe was asked about Isak and insisted Newcastle had received no formal offer from any club.

“He is still our player. He’s contracted to us. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us,” added the coach, who nevertheless admitted Isak’s future was “not in [my] full control.” ■