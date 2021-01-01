New Year’s eve in Kampala largely peaceful – Police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police has said the New years eve celebrations were largely peaceful in greater Kampala as most Ugandans observed the guidelines issued on the celebrations.

According to Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, the celebrations were peaceful in most parts of Kampala Metropolitan because of the joint deployment of security involving Police, Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), Local Defense Unit (LDU) personel and intelligence agencies who provided them with information on up to date status.

According to Onyango, they had adequate support on motorbike, motor vehicles and foot patrol and those on standby came in whenever anything went wrong. Police arrested 105 people in Kampala for mostly violating curfew guidelines.

He said there were cases of accidents including the electrocution of a one Najib in Nabudeere Zone, Kisenyi one in Kampala who died instantly after getting into contact with electricity.

In Wandegeya, a fire outbreak occurred at Inter Service Tower building along Lumumba avenue at 6:40 am. Onyango however says the fire was contained as the building was equipped with a fire extinguisher and this gave time for the fire brigade to come and rescue the situation.

Another accident, a hit and run was registered at Kiyunga trading center when an unidentified rider of motorbike registration number UEV 152H was knocked dead by a vehicle on the run. Police is now hunting for the hit and run driver.

Security on new year’s eve activated the many roadblocks that had been dormant, and several boda boda riders and vehicles were stopped.

