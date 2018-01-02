New Uganda coach Desabre set to meet President Museveni

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hours after Uganda Cranes entered residential camp at the African Bible University (ABU) in Lubowa to prepare for the TOTAL 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Morocco, the team headed to Masaka for the night ahead of a meeting Tuesday with President Yoweri Museveni.

The team, led by FUFA officials and new Cranes head coach, Frenchman Sebastien Desabre, head to the country home of President Museveni in Rwakitura following an invitation from the head of state.

Soccer governing body FUFA has in the past month reassured fans that government will play a leading role in ensuring the national soccer team coach is fully catered for.

Desabre takes over months after Milutin Sredojevich ‘Micho’ quit, complaining about salary arrears.

The Uganda Cranes Squad has meanwhile been reduced to 27 players as the team continues with its preparations for the TOTAL 2018 African Nations Championship.

The players have enjoyed four days of non-residential training at both Namboole stadium and Maroons Stadium where the new head coach Desabre took full charge since his appointment by FUFA on Thursday.

The squad will be reduced further to 23 players for the final submission to CAF by 3rd January, 2018.

“It was short time for me to evaluate the players. We took preference for defensive and offensive. Those not selected will be followed at their clubs during the Championship (League). We need to focus on those going to camp so that we work on our targets before the first game against Zambia,” said Cranes coach Desbare.

All the 27 players in the camp responded well to Monday’s training session that involved ball work, game situation and lots of stretching drills.

Desabre was fully in charge of the drills, closely assisted by his support staff Mathias Lule (first assistant) and Fred Kajoba (Goalkeeping coach).

Players in camp:

Goalkeepers: Watenga Isma, Ochan Benjamin and Saidi Keni

Other players: Wadada Nicholas, Nsubuga Joseph, Awanyi Timothy, Mujuzi Mustapha, Muwanga Bernard, Muleme Isaac, Madoi Aggrey, Kizza Mustapha, Karisa Milton, Lwesibawa Godfrey, Mucurezi Paul, Kyambadde Allan, Batte Seif, Senfuka Rahmat, Lwanga Taddeo, Kasule Abubaker, Waisswa Moses, Saddam Juma, Mutyaba Muzamir, Masiko Tom, Shaban Muhammad, Nsibambi Derrick, Senkatuka Nelson, Isiagi Daniel.

*SOURCE FUFA MEDIA