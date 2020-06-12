New SOPs in place as Sheraton Kampala resumes work

Kampala Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With Uganda easing the lockdown restriction on the hospitality sector, Sheraton Kampala Hotel which opened its doors early this week has tightened and elevated its operation standard procedures (SOPS).

Apart from the practice of social distancing and wearing of masks, the hotel has gone ahead to deploy enhanced technology to counter a broad spectrum of viruses.

The hotel management has also set out a whole range of new hygiene and cleanliness protocols and trained ‘Cleanliness Champions’ – staff who certified as experts and are responsible for the hotel’s cleanliness program.

This according to General Manager Jean Phillipe Bittencourt, is to ensure that their guests and staff are comfortable and are fully protected from any viral contamination in the current pandemic environment.

“We have increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfection at highly frequented areas and regularly touched surfaces such as counter at front desk, elevators, public bathrooms, room keys and gym equipment as an initial step of combating the virus spread,” said Bittencourt

Clearly outlined are new cleaning protocols – from handwashing hygiene and cleaning product specifications to guest room and common area cleaning procedures.

“Sheraton’s facilities such as the lobby, restaurants, conference centers and meeting rooms furniture have been rearranged to maintain the social distancing protocol. Also new at the hotel are floor stickers, anti -sneeze glass and queue rails in the lobby areas to avoid congestions and minimize body contact,” he emphasized

New Hotel offers

According to Bittencourt, the current pandemic crisis has changed the perspective of conducting businesses in the hospitality sector and has created new models and opportunities that Sheraton hotel has adopted to keep the hotel operational and stay afloat.

“As we wait for the international travel restrictions to be lifted, the hotel has created various packages that are focused on reconnecting friends and families to take a staycation to catch-up for the time lost apart and Sheraton on the wheels that caters for deliveries and outside catering.,” he said.

The hotel Staycation packages include: Family escape, friends’ getaways, close circle celebrations, cozy weddings, lovebird’s gateways.

Sheraton on the Wheels caters for your door step service in the comfort of your office or home and daily deliveries through Jumia Foods and Safe boda Apps.

“We know the world changed and we are all adapting to the way we live and conduct our business. However, at Sheraton Kampala hotel our priority is to protect you and your family and we have taken strict health measures and elevated our cleanliness standard to make the hotel a safe haven to reconnect with your friends and family,” Bittencourt reassured the public.