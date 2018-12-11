New Sadolin color center opened in Gulu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s biggest paint company Sadolin has opened its latest color center along Main Street, Gulu Municipality in a bid to expand market reach and consolidate its position in the Ugandan market.

The establishment, Sadolin’s sixth in the country will offer experiential shopping for high end customers and will be residence to all Sadolin products and services including decorative paints, automotive paints, and coatings among others.

The color centers are setup through franchise agreements with local entrepreneurs and Sadolin. The Northern Uganda based Colour Centre is run by local businessman Mr.Bramdev Gosai.

Inaugurating the center, Mr. Deon Nieuwoudt, AkzoNobel Commercial Director East Africa, said that this was an affirmation of AkzoNobel commitment to the expansion of Sadolin footprint and growth commitment to Uganda through firming up franchise agreements with local entrepreneurs and stimulating the economy through job creation.

He explained, “The concept of the color centers aims to extend Sadolin product to customers through experiential shopping and to give local entrepreneurs the opportunity to expand their business frontiers by being part of the Sadolin chain while tapping into our rich expertise. To us, this is a stride in enhancing our customer care, proximity of the Sadolin product as well as partnerships with local entrepreneurs.”

The Color center concept is part of the AkzoNobel paint and coating company projects aimed to give customers experiential color shopping and entrepreneurs and opportunity to have access to world class technology services. Since relaunch, the Sadolin paint quality has improved a tenfold as the company is benchmarking international quality standards.

Deon Nieuwoudt – Talking Points for the Gulu Colour Centre Inauguration on Thursday, December 6, 2018

We welcome you to the newest Sadolin Colour Centre.

• Here, our Customers will have variety and will be able to choose any paint of their choice even if it does not exist on our color chart.

• The colour center has a state of the art colour tinting machine that can be able to make, mix and match more than 100 colours. (Give example of making paint in the colour of a shirt/ anything).

• The colour center will also be able to manage any bulk paint purchases as well as offer one on one colour consultations for all walk in customers.

• This is in line with the AkzoNobel community development strategies through entrepreneur and consumer empowerment.

Why this model is working so well for our dealers/agents

 Any entrepreneur wishing to set up a colour center with us will have made an excellent decision.

 We design winning strategies for them in order for them to be to make a profit and sustainably manage the business.

 They will be enjoying a pass to business experience with support from AkzoNobel- a global paint and coating company.

 The colour center I would say is an extension of the factory which means that all dealers and distributors too can access their paint from the colour center.

 In an event that an agent or distributor runs out of any colour, they can get this from the colour center. This concept actually compliments the agents, distributors and the entire Sadolin supply chain.

 And most importantly, prices remain the same.