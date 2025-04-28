New marathon record as Jacob Kiplimo impresses on debut

Top 10, London Marathon

1 SAWE, Sabastian 🇰🇪 02:02:27

2 KIPLIMO, Jacob 🇺🇬 02:03:37

3 MUNYAO, Mutiso 🇰🇪 02:04:20

4 NAGEEYE, Abdi 🇳🇱 02:04:20

5 TOLA, Tamirat 🇪🇹 02:04:42

6 KIPCHOGE, Eliud 🇰🇪 02:05:25

7 KIPKOECH, Hillary 🇰🇪 02:06:05

8 PETROS, Amanal (GER) 02:06:30

9 MAHAMED, Mahamed (GBR) 02:08:52

10 MENGESHA, Milkesa 🇪🇹 02:09:01

London, UK | Let’s run.com & agencies | Unlike countryman Joshua Cheptegei, who has struggled in his transition to the marathon, Jacob Kiplimo ran very nicely in his 26.2-mile debut on Sunday. Content to hang near the back of the lead pack for most of the race, Kiplimo could not respond to Sabastian Sawe’s big move but finished a convincing second in a Ugandan record of 2:03:37.

“I’m so excited about what I did today,” Kiplimo said. “…I think my body was okay from the start to 30k. Then I started feeling a little bit cramps in the leg, but I keep just pushing.”

Obviously the perfect debut would have been winning the race, but finishing second against a great field, behind only the guy who might be the best in the world right now is the next-best thing. Clearly Kiplimo, who is still just 24 years old, is going to be a major player in the marathon moving forward, though he said he would have to talk to his coach and manager to determine when he will race his next one.

Earlier, Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa broke the women-only marathon world record to win the London Marathon on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who finished second in 2023 behind Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir (then-record 2:16:16), dominated this year’s race in Jepchirchir’s absence. Assefa held her position in a leading pack of four from the start before surging ahead in the final stage to clinch victory in 2:15:50.