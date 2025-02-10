NEMA hunts for individuals behind illegal wetland dumping

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has launched a hunt for individuals involved in illegally dumping soil in a protected wetland in Fort Portal City.

The crackdown follows a joint operation by police and the Resident City Commissioner’s office, which impounded a Sino truck, registration number UBH 797C, that was ferrying soil to a wetland condemned by NEMA.

Christopher Mpala Lubega, an investigations officer at NEMA, revealed that the operation was prompted by multiple complaints about wetland encroachment in the city.

He said authorities are determined to arrest those responsible for violating environmental protection regulations.

The suspects are accused of dumping large quantities of soil in the Rukongooro wetland, allegedly in an attempt to reclaim the land for construction.

The wetland is adjacent to the National Water and Sewerage Corporation’s main offices in Fort Portal City, along River Mpanga— a critical water source for the city and neighboring areas.

NEMA officials have intensified efforts to protect wetlands in Fort Portal City following an increase in reports of reclamation activities in recent months.

*****

URN