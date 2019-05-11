NDA impounds drugs in western Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Drugs worth millions of shillings have been impounded in a joint operation conducted by the National Drug Authority (NDA) and the Uganda Police force.

The drugs impounded include veterinary drugs that were mainly being sold in un-recommended conditions or by unlicensed people.

According to the National Drug Authority, the veterinary drugs are worth 64.2 million shillings, while the other drugs of assorted medicine in 188 boxes is estimated at 65.8 million shillings.

Fredrick Ssekyana, the National Drug Authority Public Relations Officer on Friday said that the drugs were impounded in a operation that was conducted in the past five days across western Ugandan districts.

Ssekyana says that the inspection was carried out in 281 drug outlets of which 46 were dealing in veterinary medicines and 235 in human medicine. He adds that 108 were issued with closure notices and closed.

Samuel Kyomukama, the head of enforcement at the National Drug Authority revealed that the five people who were arrested during the operation will be subjected to the due process of the law.

Some of those arrested include; Edirisa Katende from Endiizi town council Isingiro district, Sam Nkuranga from Kanoni town council Kiruhura district, Julius Tuesday of smile drug store in Kabale district. Others are; Isaac Muhurizi of Ampiri community medical center in Kiruhura and Alex Agaba from Ibanda police station.

The acting manager NDA south western region Zablon Igirikwayo says that the public must be extra careful when buying drugs and ensure that they are not misled by self-seeking individuals whose focus is only maximizing sales.

******

URN