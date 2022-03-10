NCDC needs UGX1Bn to review A-level curriculum

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Curriculum Development Centre-NCDC needs at least Shillings 1 billion to review the Advanced level curriculum.

John Okumu, the manager Secondary Department at NCDC, explains that they found it crucial to embark on the process of reviewing the A-level curriculum before the pioneers of the new lower secondary curriculum which was rolled out in 2020 transit to senior five.

He says that it will not make sense when the learners are trained under the competence-based curriculum at their lower secondary level and return to the old curriculum when they reach A-level.

According to Okumu, they have embarked on the situation analysis at A level on what ought to be done with the curriculum.

He says that they expect to complete the needs assessment by the end of next term. So far, the western and Eastern regions have been completed.

The consultations are carried out with teachers, students, people from the world of work, school administrators and Universities.

After the situation analysis, NCDC will present a report for discussion during consultative meetings before they embark on training, designing of curriculum and benchmarking with schools at both local and international levels.

Dr. Bernadette Nambi, the Deputy Director NCDC says that all neighbouring countries in the region have revised their curriculum from preprimary to University, adding that Uganda is trying to do the same not to lag behind.

Nambi says that it is also important that Universities start discussions around developing competency-based curriculums so as to complete the cycle with competent students ready for the world of work.

*****

URN