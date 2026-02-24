NBL appoints Olive Birungi Lumonya as board chairperson and reconstitutes board

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Breweries Limited (NBL), Uganda’s leading brewing company, has announced the appointment of Ms. Olive Birungi Lumonya as Chairperson of its Board of Directors, effective 1 January 2026. She succeeds the late Mr. Francis Onapito Ekomoloit, who served as Board Chairman until his passing in September 2024.

The company has also reconstituted its Board with the appointment of three additional directors: Mr. Jose Moran, President of AB InBev’s Business Unit for Southeast Africa; Mr. Nkanyiso Mncwabe, Managing Director of Nile Breweries Limited; and Mr. Emmanuel Njuki, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at NBL. Together with Ms. Eunice Muheirwe, Finance Director, the Board is now fully constituted to provide strategic direction, governance oversight and long-term value creation for the business.

Ms. Lumonya brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience across the private sector, public institutions and non-governmental organisations. She currently serves as Deputy Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, where she is the first woman to hold the position. Her professional track record reflects deep expertise in institutional leadership, strategy execution and organisational transformation.

Her appointment also represents a return to a company where she began her corporate career. As Nile Breweries’ first Brand Manager and one of Uganda’s early marketing professionals, she played a key role in building flagship brands such as Nile Special and Club Pilsener into market leaders. Her tenure at NBL laid the foundation for a career that has since included senior leadership roles as Head of Marketing and Communications at the National Social Security Fund and Country Director of SOS Children’s Villages Uganda.

Ms. Lumonya has extensive boardroom experience, having chaired Makerere University Business School and FINCA Uganda, and served on multiple corporate and institutional boards across East Africa. Her governance credentials are reinforced by an Africa Board Fellowship and executive education from London Business School. She holds an MBA from ESAMI and a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Makerere University, and is a Chartered Marketer (UK) and Certified Balanced Scorecard Champion.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Lumonya expressed commitment to strengthening governance, sustaining growth and building on the legacy of the late Chairman. She noted her intention to work closely with management and fellow directors to enhance competitiveness and deepen the company’s contribution to Uganda’s economy.

The newly appointed directors bring significant regional and industry expertise. Mr. Jose Moran oversees AB InBev operations across six Southeast African markets and has held senior leadership positions in Tanzania, Zambia, Mozambique and Ecuador. His experience includes driving operational expansion, investment growth and implementation of sustainability strategies within the beverage sector.

Mr. Nkanyiso Mncwabe assumed the role of Managing Director of Nile Breweries Limited on 1 January 2026, bringing over two decades of leadership experience from South African Breweries. His background spans regional commercial leadership roles across Southern Africa, with a focus on performance management, route-to-market optimisation and commercial strategy execution.

Mr. Emmanuel Njuki contributes over 20 years of experience in corporate governance, regulatory affairs and public policy. As Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at NBL, he leads engagement with government and regulatory stakeholders and chairs the Uganda Alcohol Industry Association. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Nile Breweries Provident Fund, providing fiduciary oversight on employee benefits.

The Board and management paid tribute to the late Mr. Onapito Ekomoloit, recognising his contribution to strengthening corporate governance and advancing Uganda’s manufacturing sector. His leadership legacy continues to shape the company’s strategic outlook.

Ms. Eunice Muheirwe remains on the Board in her capacity as Finance Director, ensuring continuity in financial stewardship and strategic planning as Nile Breweries Limited enters its next phase of growth and governance evolution.