Napak HIV patients abandon treatment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 1,000 Persons Living with HIV, PLHIV have abandoned treatment from Matany Hospital in Napak District.

Matany, a missionary hospital is one of the leading health service providers in Karamoja.

The hospital that handles most of the referrals from different health units across the Karamoja region is unable to track 1,200 PLHIV on Antiretroviral Treatment, ART. Since the 2005, Matany Hospital has recorded 2,040 PLHIV.

Dr John Bosco Nsubuga, the Medical Superintendent is worried about the state of the PLHIV that need medical attention. He says most patients disappear a month or two after being put on treatment.

According to Dr Nsubuga, some patients lose interest in treatment due to stigma and others complain of lack of food. He explains that while the hospital has been following some of the lost patients, they are currently constrained financially.

He also proposes food ratios for PLHIV in hospitals to encourage them continue with ART.

Joyce Napeyok, one of the PLHIV says some patients either relocate to the nearest health facilities or change the service points for collecting drugs due to stigma. She notes that some of the community members are yet to come to terms with PLHIVs in the villages.

HIV prevalence in Karamoja stands at 3.4 percent while the national prevalence stands at 6 percent as per 2016 Uganda Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment, UPHIA report.

Uganda has adopted a global target of test and treat strategy to eliminate HIV by 2030.

