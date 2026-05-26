Schools given one-week deadline to fully enforce Ebola SOPs

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Ministry of Education and Sports has given schools a one-week grace period to fully implement Ebola Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) following fresh cases linked to the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As schools reopen for the new term, the Ministry of Health has issued fresh guidelines requiring learning institutions to put in place measures aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola, warning that schools remain among the most vulnerable settings because they bring together large numbers of children from different areas.

However, by Monday morning, many schools were still ill-prepared to fully comply with the required SOPs, with several lacking basic preventive measures such as handwashing facilities, temperature screening guns, isolation spaces, and other key requirements.

Dr Kedrace Turyagyenda, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Sports, says schools have been given this week to ensure all Ebola prevention requirements are in place.

She explained that the outbreak emerged at the start of the school term, meaning some institutions are still mobilising resources and setting up the necessary facilities, prompting the ministry to allow a short grace period for compliance.

The Permanent Secretary urged school leaders to reflect on the devastating impact of the 2022 Ebola outbreak, whose epicentre was in Mubende and Kassanda districts, and how quickly infections spread once the virus entered schools. According to Dr Turyagyenda, Uganda should avoid a repeat of the 2022 situation, stressing that prevention is far cheaper, safer, and more effective than treatment and emergency containment.

During Uganda’s 2022 Sudan virus Ebola outbreak, schools were forced to close two weeks earlier than scheduled after infections spread rapidly among learners through close contact and shared facilities.

According to the World Health Organization, children were among the most affected groups, accounting for about 25 percent of all confirmed cases during the outbreak. The virus was particularly deadly among young children, with reports indicating a case fatality rate of about 74 percent among children below the age of 10.

The Ministry of Health confirmed at least 23 Ebola cases among pupils during the outbreak, including eight child deaths. Most of the infections were reported in Kampala, Mubende, and Wakiso districts, stressing how quickly schools and urban centres became transmission hotspots once the virus entered learning institutions.