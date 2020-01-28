Nansana gets new Town Clerk as corruption probe starts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Local Government has appointed a new Town Clerk for Nansana Municipality.

Thomson Obong, the former Amolator Deputy Chief Administrative Officer replaces James Ambrose Atwoko, who was last week thrown out of office on allegations of corruption and maladministration.

According to Justinian Niwagaba, the Commissioner Urban Administration, Obong will assume office on Wednesday.

The development is a result of Statehouse Anti-Corruption Unit investigation of alleged maladministration and corruption among technocrats and political leaders.

The unit wanted the ministry of local government to suspend some technocrats who will interfere with the investigations.

Although the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government Ben Kumumanya had promised to look into their proposal, he, however, says that suspending public officers is a process that cannot be driven by opinions but rules.

“Before you make such a decision, you are convinced there is need for somebody to step aside. They are being investigated. In the event it culminates arraigning of the suspects before court, interdiction will ensue.” he said.

The appointment of a new Town Clerk has been welcomed by the Nansana Mayor Regina Bakitte. She says that the situation will get better since a neutral person will be overseeing the municipal activities as she wished.

“This is less than what we wanted, a new person will be supervising activities as the investigations go on. This is good for our people, they will continue receiving service,” says Bakitte.

Daniel Mivule, the councillor representing Nansana East Ward A says that since the crisis, service delivery ad revenue collection has greatly been affected. He says that it will be upon the new town clerk to fast track service delivery in the area give the fact that funds are readily available.

Although the municipality two billion shillings to run several activities in the third quarter, the money is said to have been lying ideal on the district accounts.

