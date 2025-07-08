Namulonge set for inaugural K and K Pro Am Invitational

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | The Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge is gearing up for the inaugural K and K Pro Am Invitational set to tee off this Saturday in Wakiso District.

The initiators Marvin Kibirige, James Kotto and Fred Nkuranga are excited and looking forward to the first of its kind. “We are excited about this for the first time. We are looking forward to the action and the field that will be at play,” Kibirige the winner of the Pearl of Africa leg 1 tour series, stated in a message.

The Pro Am is the first of its kind; however, the Invitational is the third edition.

The purpose of the tournament is to grow the golfing community in and around the Namulonge area but at the same time foster meaningful connections among players in the country. “We want this Pro Am to become an event on the Uganda Professional Golfers Association calendar”.

The prize kitty is 4 million for the winning four-ball pair that will be made up of 3 amateur golfers and one professional.

The proceeds from the K and K Invitational will support junior golf programs nurturing young talent and shaping the future of Ugandan golf in the country.

The tournament is supported by Uganda Golf Union, Bes, Vibez Hub, Munig Engineering Solutions and the Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge.