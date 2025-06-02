Namugongo security team reunites pilgrims with lost phones, children

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | By 11 a.m. this morning, the security team at the Namugongo Catholic Martyrs’ Shrines had recovered 11 mobile phones misplaced by pilgrims, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Achilles Atwebembere, the Kira Division Police Community Liaison Officer.

Atwebembere said many pilgrims forget their phones at the places where they are seated. Covert police teams deployed among the pilgrims collected the phones and other items such as handbags, and delivered them to the shrine’s police station. “When we get these items, we take them to the police station inside the shrine and make announcements for the owners to pick them. We had 11 mobile phones, but some have already been claimed, including bags,” he said.

Police also reported that they had reunited eight lost children with their parents or guardians. By mid-morning, only two children remained unclaimed. Interestingly, Atwebembere noted that more adults than children were getting lost at the crowded pilgrimage site.

“It is adults who are getting lost more than children. Many fail to trace where they were seated after visiting the washrooms and can’t find the people they came with. But announcements on loudspeakers have helped us reunite many with their companions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fr. Godfrey Mbowa, chairperson of the Lugazi Diocese Organizing Committee, confirmed that one pilgrim gave birth at the shrine with the help of the on-site medical team and was in good health. “I am yet to get full details about the mother, but we’ve been informed she gave birth successfully and is in good condition,” said Fr. Mbowa.

He added that registration of pilgrims was halted on Saturday due to the overwhelming number of arrivals. However, no major security incidents had been recorded, and he urged pilgrims still en route not to worry. “The grounds are spacious, and our teams are prepared to receive everyone,” he assured.

Atwebembere also urged pilgrims to comply with the security guidelines in place. “We have several checkpoints and urge everyone to follow the protocols. Anyone who complies will be allowed to enter,” he said. This year’s Martyrs Day celebrations at the Catholic shrines are being led by Lugazi Diocese under the stewardship of Bishop Christopher Kakooza. The diocese made a grand entry on Sunday, drawing thousands of pilgrims and shifting the atmosphere into full celebration mode.

While security was yet to release the official number of arrests, it was reported that by Monday morning, 13 people had been taken into custody for offences including pickpocketing, theft, and public nuisance.

*****

URN