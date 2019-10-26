Namaye, Onyango and 780 shortlisted for UN Police Jobs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Deputy Police Spokesperson Polly Namaye and her Kampala Metropolitan counterpart Patrick Onyango, are among 785 police officers shortlisted for United Nations – UN jobs.

The names of all shortlisted police officers are contained in a communication from the Police Director for Peace Support Operations Grace Turyagumanawe. The communication is copied to the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola, his deputy Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi, AIGPs, Regional Police Commanders and District Police Commanders.

On the list are four Assistant Commissioners of Police; Polly Namaye, David Manzi, Agapitus Ecotu and Fredrick Sseggirinya.

ACPs Manzi and Ecotu are attached to the Counter-Terrorism headquarters at Naguru, Sseggirinya is attached to Human Resource Development at Naguru police headquarters while Namaye is deputy to Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga.

The list also has seven Senior Superintendents of Police, who ate currently serving as Regional Police Commanders. They include SSP Ezekiel Emitu, SSP John Dhabangi,SSP Richard Onyait, SSP Geoffrey Ssebuyungo, SSP Denis Wanyama, SSP Alex Asiimwe, SSP Robert Lule, SSP Peter Nkulega and SSP Henry Mugumya.

The list has names of 40 Superintendents of Police, 92 Assistant Superintendents of Police, 47 Inspectors of Police –IPs, 130 Assistant Inspectors of Police, 124 Sergeants, 173 Corporals and 163 Police Constables.

At least 120 of the shortlisted candidates will be selected in two phases to replace a team that issoon completing a two-year UN mission in Somalia.

The 785 police officers ranging from the ranks of ACPs and PCs have been drawn from all police units among others Police Stations, Police Divisions, General Police, Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID, Crime Intelligence- CI, Counter-Terrorism –CT, Field Force Unit –FFU, Canine Unit, Marine and Bomb Squad.