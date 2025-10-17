NAM ministers renew call for multilateralism

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Foreign ministers from member states of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on Wednesday opened a two-day meeting in Uganda’s capital Kampala, renewing calls for multilateralism amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who chaired the meeting themed “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence,” said no country should seek to dominate others, stressing that every nation has the sovereign right to choose its own development path.

Museveni urged countries to focus on areas of common benefit such as trade, investment, and tourism, saying cooperation in these sectors could foster shared prosperity.

Moussa Mohamed Omar, deputy chief of staff in the cabinet of the chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, said NAM’s relevance is greater than ever, given the growing imbalances in the global system.

Omar, who represented Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the AU Commission, called on member states to remain united in ensuring their collective interests are reflected on the international stage.

“We have to build a new political, economic, and financial architecture that is based on agreements and co-responsibilities. Those who benefit from the current world order are defending it,” Omar said, adding that NAM is well-placed to push for a fairer global order.

Xia Huang, special envoy of the United Nations (UN) secretary-general for the Great Lakes Region, said multilateralism remains essential for maintaining international peace and security.

“In this uncertain period that we face, the NAM should continue playing an essential role in promoting peace, which is the condition for prosperity,” Xia said.

He also voiced concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, where armed clashes persist. Since the beginning of the year, more than 1.6 million people have been newly displaced, with over two-thirds of the displacements linked to ongoing fighting, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. ■