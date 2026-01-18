Nalukoola Wins Kawempe North Constituency

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Kampala District Returning Officer, Rashid Hashakya, has officially declared Erias Nalukoola the winner of the Kawempe North parliamentary seat, securing more than 34,000 votes.

Nalukoola, who contested on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, once again defeated the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Faridah Nambi by a margin of nearly 25,000 votes. Nambi garnered about 8,900 votes—almost the same number she received in last year’s by-election.

Tensions ran high during the tallying process, with Nalukoola and Nambi accusing each other of vote rigging. Security was heightened as supporters from both camps traded threats, raising fears of possible violence.

Nalukoola’s victory means the NUP has now secured seven out of the 10 elective positions in Kampala, while the remaining seats have gone to the NRM.

In the previous parliamentary elections, the NUP won nine out of the 10 Kampala seats. In this cycle, however, the party has lost two seats to the NRM.