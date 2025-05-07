NAKASEKE: NRM members protest missing names on register

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Protests have been reported in several villages in Nakaseke district after supporters found their names missing on the register in elections of National Resistance Movement party structures for village and LC 1 Chairman flag bearers.

The affected villages include Kololo, Mpanga, Nakyesawa, Butuuti, Katuugo, Katakala, Katooke, Kakinzi, and Mazimalungi A and B villages, among others.

Paul Tandeka, the NRM District Registrar for Nakaseke district, says that hundreds of supporters, including those from the opposition, who turned up at polling stations to cast their votes, were blocked because they had not been registered.

Tandeka said that some supporters attempted to disrupt the elections, insisting they must vote, which paralysed elections in the areas. He said in some villages, the elections proceeded, but in others postponed to Wednesday to calm tensions.

At Katooke and Kakinzi villages, Police were deployed to restore order after the residents insisted that all must be allowed to vote irrespective of the missing names on the register.

Angry residents attempted to block the elections at Kakinzi village, insisting that they should vote because they are NRM supporters.

George Sserunga, the returning officer for Kakinzi polling station, was forced to call in the Policemen to ensure the elections proceeded.

Sserunga later declared Francis Beizire as the NRM flagbearer for Kakinzi village after getting 54 votes, defeating incumbent chairman Fred Komushana Mabunda, who got only 16 votes.

At Katooke village in Wakyato sub-county, Abdullah Ssentongo won the NRM village flag amidst protests from arch rival Brian Ndawula and his supporters, who were blocked from elections over missing names in the register.

Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the State Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs, was voted unopposed as NRM Chairperson for Bulamazzi village in Kito sub county.

He said that some people missed the registration exercise but wanted to vote, whereas others wanted to infiltrate the election to bring a weak candidate so that they would be defeated in the general elections.

Kyofa said the party resolved that only those in the register should vote and this has helped to stop violence.

URN