NAKASEKE: Former Minister Syda Bbumba back as NRM VP

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Minister of Finance Syda Bbumba has bounced back into active politics after being elected as the vice chairperson of the Nakaseke District NRM party.

Bbumba, 73, served as Uganda’s Finance Minister from 2009 to 2011, Energy Minister from 2002 to 2006, and Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development from 2011 until her resignation in 2012 over allegations of mismanagement of government funds.

She also represented Nakaseke Central in Parliament from 1996 until 2021, when she lost her seat to Allan Mayanja Ssebunya of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

After years of political silence, Bbumba returned on Tuesday to contest for the district vice chairperson seat. Nakaseke District NRM Registrar Paul Tandeka declared Bbumba the winner after she garnered 376 votes, defeating David Kimuli who polled 69 votes, and Henry Nswemu who got 27 votes.

Bbumba expressed her gratitude to voters and pledged to help the NRM reclaim dominance in Nakaseke from NUP.

Her candidacy was backed by State Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs Joseph Kyofatogabye Kabuye, who is eyeing the Nakaseke Central MP seat, and Enock Nyongore, who is targeting the Nakaseke North MP seat.

Kyofatogabye said their support for Bbumba was based on her experience and the need for seasoned leadership to help consolidate NRM support in the area.

Kyofatogabye had initially expressed interest in the NRM District Treasurer seat but later stepped aside in favour of Richard Mavuma.

Meanwhile, incumbent Nakaseke District NRM Chairperson Muhammad Gubya retained his seat after polling 358 votes, beating his rival Zephaniah Musoke, who scored 145 votes.

Musoke, however, rejected the results, citing voter bribery and claims that non-registered members participated in the election.

In neighboring Nakasongola District, Christopher Nkoyoyo also retained his seat as NRM District Chairperson after scoring 381 votes, defeating Gaster Yawe who received 105 votes, and George Ssenyonga, who managed just two votes.

****

URN