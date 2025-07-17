Nakaayi vows to fight for Uganda at London Diamond League

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Halimah Nakaayi, the only athlete to represent Uganda at the upcoming London Diamond League, vowed to fight for her country.

The 2019 world champion and bronze medalist at the 2022 World Indoor Championship will compete in the 800m race at the event on Saturday.

“I will be going all out to try and win the race, but also try to improve my personal best time,” Nakaayi, who finished third behind Tsige Duyuma of Ethiopia and South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso last weekend in the 800m race at the Diamond League in Eugene, the United States, told Xinhua.

Reigning Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson will miss the race after being forced to withdraw because of a nagging hamstring injury.

Nakaayi is also using the Diamond League events to prepare for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September. ■