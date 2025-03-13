Nakaayi sole athlete to represent Uganda in World Indoor Championships in Nanjing

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Female athlete Halimah Nakaayi will be the sole runner to represent Uganda at the World Indoor Athletics Championship slated for March 21-23 in Nanjing, China.

Dominic Otuchet, President of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) confirmed to Xinhua on Wednesday that only Nakaayi had managed to qualify for the 800m race.

“We had hopes to have as many athletes qualify for the championships in China, but unfortunately some of them failed to perform well because of the cold conditions in different races in Europe,” explained Otuchet.

The 30-year-old Nakaayi, a graduate of Computer Science and Technology is also Uganda’s record 800m women’s holder and also won gold in the same race at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. ■