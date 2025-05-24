Nakaayi, Nanyondo set for Diamond League in Rabat

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Two Ugandan female athletes will take part in the Diamond League in Rabat, Morocco, scheduled for May 25.

Halimah Nakaayi, who won gold at the 2019 World Championships and bronze at the 2022 World Indoor Championships, will compete alongside Winnie Nanyondo at the fourth stop of the 2025 Diamond League.

“I feel in good shape because I have been preparing well for the Diamond League,” said Nakaayi, who will run in the women’s 800 meters race.

Nanyondo, a bronze medalist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, will face tough competition from top-ranked athletes such as Beatrice Chebet of Kenya and Ethiopia’s Medina Eisa.

Nakaayi’s main competitors include Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma and South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso.

Dominic Otuchet, president of the Uganda Athletics Federation, told Xinhua on Thursday that he is optimistic the two athletes will perform well. “The Diamond League races will help shape our athletes ahead of other major Championships,” said Otuchet. ■